Justice Department will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
Justice Department will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press Oct. 15, 2021
10/16/21
The Biden administration says it will turn next to the Supreme Court in its attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September
