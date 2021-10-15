Justice Dept. to Ask Supreme Court to Block Texas Near-Total Abortion Ban as Legal Fights Continues
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an American snapshot
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an American snapshot
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Justice Dept. to Ask Supreme Court to Block Texas Near-Total Abortion Ban as Legal Fights Continues
Katie Benner and Adam Liptak - New York Times
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The Texas law bans abortions when cardiac activity is detected, at around six weeks of pregnancy, and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
El Paso carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle stolen at 7-Eleven store in Lower Valley
Dallas Firefighter Badly Burned in Apartment Explosion Headed Home
On The Money — Big businesses side with Biden in Texas vaccine standoff
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL