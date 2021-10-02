Kansas City mother looking for support after 1-year-old diagnosed with deadly brain tumor
Kansas City mother looking for support after 1-year-old diagnosed with deadly brain tumor
Sharifa Jackson - FOX4 Kansas City
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The child’s mother said local doctors told her the tumor is inoperable and are giving the little girl 1 to 3 years to survive.
Read Full Story on fox4kc.com
