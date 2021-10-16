LAFC, without Vela and Atuesta, gets past San Jose
LAFC, without Vela and Atuesta, gets past San Jose
Josh Gross - Press-Telegram
10/16/21
Cristian Arango scores in each half and tallies his first MLS assist as short-handed LAFC wins for the first time in five games with a 3-1 home victory
