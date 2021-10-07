Lake Shasta landslide knocks out water to hundreds in Jones Valley
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Another rift opens on RI's political left: Co-op's Mendes evolves on abortion
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The 7 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy for Q4 2021
Spooky Rhode Island home that inspired movie The Conjuring hits market for $1.2million after owners see ‘ghosts’ inside
E. Providence Man Running 2021 Boston Marathon For Rett Syndrome
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
15 best US trips to book now, from budget to blow out
October audiobooks: Tag along with George Washington on a Newport road trip
Here's when to expect the release of 'Hocus Pocus 2'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
RI State Police release names of 3 victims of fiery crash
Blue Cross RI won’t cover new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm
Crowley Opens Rhode Island Office to Support Offshore Wind Ops
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 8
October audiobooks: Tag along with George Washington on a Newport road trip
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lake Shasta landslide knocks out water to hundreds in Jones Valley
Damon Arthur - Redding Record Searchlight
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
A landslide on the shores of Lake Shasta has knocked out the pumping facilities for a county service area that delivers water to Jones Valley residents.
Read Full Story on redding.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
TopBuild (BLD) Acquires CBP, Boosts Presence in California
Small crack in pipeline may have delayed Southern California oil spill detection
Oakland's Joaquin Miller Park is undergoing much-needed renovations
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL