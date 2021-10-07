Last Ben Davis High School regular-season game moved to earlier time
Last Ben Davis High School regular-season game moved to earlier time
Beth Finello - FOX59 News
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
The last regular-season home game for Ben Davis High school has been moved from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. after the shooting that occurred outside of the stadium at the home game on
Read Full Story on fox59.com
