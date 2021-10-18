Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The top eight things we almost forgot happened in 2020
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Northland youth soccer complex will come with $36 million price tag, if approved by City Council
The top eight things we almost forgot happened in 2020
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Northland youth soccer complex will come with $36 million price tag, if approved by City Council
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0
Associated Press - NBC Sports
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Eddie Rosario delivered Atlanta's second straight walk-off hit in the ninth inning, giving the Braves a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Read Full Story on mlb.nbcsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Chiefs, Cardinals, Ravens, Packers among teams that passed Week 6 NFL tests
Braves beat Dodgers on walkoff single, lead NL Championship Series 2-0
Now playing, the rise of high-tech funny money
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL