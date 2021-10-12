Laura Wilson: Jury trials in the Northeast Kingdom pose a dilemma
Laura Wilson: Jury trials in the Northeast Kingdom pose a dilemma
Commentary - VTDigger
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Rather than the all-too easy solution of abandoning Orleans/Essex counties, why not keep our court proceedings local, using empty but functional buildings?
Read Full Story on vtdigger.org
