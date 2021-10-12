Lawmakers face redistricting reality: Mississippi's non-white population is growing
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lawmakers face redistricting reality: Mississippi's non-white population is growing
Bobby Harrison - WJTV
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Legislators will be redrawing Mississippi’s four U.S. House seats and 174 state legislative seats as the state is undergoing some significant changes to
Read Full Story on wjtv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
All Words Welcome in 'Gateway: Gulfport Poets'
Governor Tate Reeves appoints new board members to Harrison County Development Commission
Alcohol is everywhere: Why it's still so hard not to drink
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL