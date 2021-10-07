LCPD collects $188k grant to improve de-escalation training
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football: Razorbacks take 10-0 lead on 85-yard TD catch by Treylon Burks
NFL Week 3 picks: Predictions for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys | Will Jalen Hurts bounce back on the road?
Ryan Named One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Companies in North Texas for Third Consecutive Year by Dallas Business Journal
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The 10 Best Hot Chicken Sandwiches in Dallas
‘Shotzzy’, ‘iLLeY’ want Dallas Empire on same page for “Vanguard” in 2022 Call of Duty league season
Cowboys Hand Panthers First Loss of the Season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Dallas Nonprofits Host Youth Mental Health Event in the Wake of the Timberview Shooting
How to watch, listen and stream Texas vs. Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown
More apartments on the way in redeveloping North Dallas neighborhood
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Dallas Nonprofits Host Youth Mental Health Event in the Wake of the Timberview Shooting
Rangers Instructional League Sets Schedule for Texas Trip
More apartments on the way in redeveloping North Dallas neighborhood
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How to watch, listen and stream Texas vs. Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown
Oklahoma WR Mike Woods, Once a Die-Hard Texas Fan, 'Excited' for Red River Showdown Debut
The 10 Best Hot Chicken Sandwiches in Dallas
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
LCPD collects $188k grant to improve de-escalation training
Justin Garcia - Las Cruces Sun-News on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
The announcement came in the form of a news release that said the U.S. Department of Justice awarded LCPD $188,500 for new training programs and equipment.
Read Full Story on lcsun-news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Scooter Hobbs column: Digital age hasn't reached LSU sideline
Eddy County makes recommendations for redistricting maps
Biden administration expected to reach new security agreement with Mexico
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL