Leader of effort to block tax reform bill wins Utah House special election
Leader of effort to block tax reform bill wins Utah House special election
By Bryan Schott | Oct. 15, 2021, 7:43 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/15/21
Rohner, a leader of the successful effort to block the 2019 tax reform bill, won a special election to replace retiring Rep. Craig Hall.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
