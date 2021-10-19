Leaf collection to begin November 1 in Fort Wayne
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
LeBron James, Anthony Davis gave advice to Russell Westbrook after disappointing debut
Danniella Westbrook shares rare snap of son Kai all grown up
Obituary: Enid E. Russell
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Homelessness has become the dominant issue in Bangor’s City Council race
Just how good will LeBron’s newest super team be?
Danniella Westbrook shares rare snap of son Kai all grown up
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Our View: Maine’s Sen. King sounds alarm on democracy in danger
Maine reports 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Some of Maine’s smaller schools are upgrading their sports facilities
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Our View: Maine’s Sen. King sounds alarm on democracy in danger
Maine reports 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Maine Media Workshops’ $20K Arnold Newman Prize Celebrates New Directions In Photographic Portraiture
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Some of Maine’s smaller schools are upgrading their sports facilities
Scattered Showers Likely This Afternoon
LeBron James, Anthony Davis gave advice to Russell Westbrook after disappointing debut
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Leaf collection to begin November 1 in Fort Wayne
WANE 15 - Wane
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Beginning November 1, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in the City’s more than 400 neighborhoods.
Read Full Story on wane.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio State football's pass protection is improved. Will Indiana test it?
An Indiana police department is trying to lure Chicago officers who refused to follow the city's vaccine mandate
LaMelo Ball hears 'MVP' chants as Charlotte Hornets stun Indiana Pacers in season opener
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL