Lebanon approves construction of $25 million sports complex
Lebanon approves construction of $25 million sports complex
Elena Stidham - FOX59 News
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
In a partnership between Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry and Card and Associates Athletic Facilities, the construction of a new, $25 million sports complex will begin in mid-2022.
Read Full Story on fox59.com
