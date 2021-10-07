Legal Notices-Government
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bartlesville area calendar of Events for Oct. 8
High school notebook: Gabby Higbee leads Dewey's perfect run to district softball title
Oklahoma Union receives National JOM award
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
POOL WARRIORS: Girls' numbers, promise are up in BHS swimming, guys feature strong talent
STAYING THE COURSE: BHS cross country teams anxious to get to full strength
Friday hopes: Bartlesville area high school football teams take aim on Week 5 games
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City receives more federal aid than expected
Kim Archer named editor of Examiner-Enterprise
FRIDAY HOPES: Bruins look to take next step forward in effort to sting Hornets
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Kim Archer named editor of Examiner-Enterprise
STAYING THE COURSE: BHS cross country teams anxious to get to full strength
Nancy Sue Alexander 1954-2021
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Legal Notices-Government
Valencia County News-Bulletin - Valencia County News-Bulletin
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
NOTICE is hereby given that on August 12, 2021, the City of Rio Rancho (“City”), c/o Jim Chiasson, P.E., 3200 Civic Center Circle NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144, and co-applicant Donnie J. Davenport and Marilyn F.
Read Full Story on news-bulletin.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Biden administration expected to reach new security agreement with Mexico
Sisolak, governors tout clean energy projects in spending plan
New Mexico extends emergency SNAP benefits after previous increase
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL