Lincoln woman arrested after short chase with Nebraska State Patrol
Lincoln woman arrested after short chase with Nebraska State Patrol
Taleisha Newbill - WOWT.com on MSN.com
9/30/21
A 24-year-old woman was arrested after a short car chase with the Nebraska State Patrol early Thursday morning.
Read Full Story on wowt.com
