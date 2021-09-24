The driver's condition is unknown, while the bear is presumed dead.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Friday morning, a driver in Littleton crashed into a bear near S. Jellison Street and S. Kipling Parkway, according to reports.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they believe the bear is dead, but nothing is confirmed.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

*This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for updates!