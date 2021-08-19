The area has been evacuated after officials discovered a suspicious vehicle in front of the building.

Updated on August 19 at 4:30 p.m. (ET):

An investigation is underway by police in Washington, D.C., after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Capitol Hill. U.S. Capitol Police, D.C. Police and the F.B.I. are among the state and federal agencies on-site, and there are reports authorities are negotiating with a suspect.

A 49-year-old North Carolina man peacefully surrendered to police after an hours-long stand-off with authorities. He has been identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry.

Buildings near the Library of Congress, including the Madison, Cannon, and Jefferson office buildings, have been evacuated. The Capitol Police are asking people to avoid the area and Metro trains are currently bypassing stations in the area.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Around 10 a.m., police were notified there was a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Independence Ave., SE in D.C. Police responded to the area and activated an investigation for a bomb threat and began speaking with a man who claimed to have an explosive device. Several buildings that house congress staff have been evacuated, along with the Supreme Court. Both Congress and the Supreme Court are currently in recess. Several businesses in the area have also been evacuated.

A bystander posted a picture to Twitter that appeared to show a black pickup parked on the sidewalk in front of the building. Inside the pickup was a man and the truck was surrounded by what looked like dozens of dollar bills lying on the ground. Several roads in the area have been closed to traffic and Capitol Police have been posting updates on the situation to Twitter.

In April, United States Capitol Police Officer William F. Evans was fatally injured after a man rammed his car into a barricade on Constitution Avenue. The suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed by Capitol Police.

*This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as needed. Refresh for updates!