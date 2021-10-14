Local Food Group CEO Mark Estee advising on rentable commercial kitchen in Sparks
Local Food Group CEO Mark Estee advising on rentable commercial kitchen in Sparks
Evan Haddad - Reno Gazette-Journal on MSN.com
10/14/21
Restaurateur Mark Estee is helping to launch a new culinary venture this spring: a rent-by-the-hour commercial kitchen inside a new apartment complex.
Read Full Story on rgj.com
