Long Branch's Marching Band To Perform At All-Shore Festival
Long Branch's Marching Band To Perform At All-Shore Festival
Brian Harris - Patch on MSN.com
10/19/21
Despite lower turnouts and restrictions due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Long Branch High School's marching band continues to perform.
