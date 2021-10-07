Long-time customers welcomed the Publix in Ocala's Pearl Britain Plaza with open arms
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Suspected burnt human remains found on Lafayette Parish property
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Stephanie Grace: With real state needs at stake, these Louisiana members still play political games
Why is Hispanic Heritage Month split over two months?
NWSL calls off weekend games after allegations against coach
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Lafayette woman shot to death after responding to knock at the door
Lafayette Parish School Board makes masks optional when not mandated by state
Lafayette student reporter interviews VP Kamala Harris about new YouTube show
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover removed from office, Sgt. Wayne Griffin named as interim chief
Lafayette Parish School Board makes masks optional when not mandated by state
Lafayette Square Appoints Abhay Patel as Managing Director of Credit Origination in the Gulf Region
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lafayette woman shot to death after responding to knock at the door
George Foreman movie production in Shreveport delayed until January
How Catholic Baton Rouge football became a team in the midst of controversy
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Long-time customers welcomed the Publix in Ocala's Pearl Britain Plaza with open arms
Austin L. Miller, Ocala - Ocala StarBanner on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Those who shopped at the store said they liked the new look and glad they can drive a short distance to the business
Read Full Story on ocala.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hawaii residents will need to press more buttons for local calls
Council considers saying 'I do' to wedding, commercial activity ban at Waimanalo beaches
Big Island police say speed, impairment are possible factors in fatal single-vehicle crash
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL