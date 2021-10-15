Louisiana state trooper killed in 2020 added to National Law Enforcement Memorial
Louisiana state trooper killed in 2020 added to National Law Enforcement Memorial
Gabbii King - WDSU
10/15/21
Louisiana state Trooper George B. Baker was one of the names added to the memorial. On May 24, 2020, Baker died in a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
Read Full Story on wdsu.com
