Louisiana trooper says firing is retaliation for speaking out on Black man's death after arrest
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Eon Executive, James Higgins, U.K. Distributor of ‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Top Gun,’ Dies at 98
Pagano brothers’ inseparable relationship built over 15 years of soccer
Indiana hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Live updates: No. 9 Michigan State football vs. Indiana in Bloomington
Live updates: Michigan State on the road again at Indiana
Will Young says The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond is ‘the worst’ over ‘homophobic jokes’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Live updates: Michigan State on the road again at Indiana
The Indiana Pacers Can Go As Far As The Domantas Sabonis And Caris LeVert Duo Takes Them
Prominent Indiana environmentalist leaving leadership post
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Michigan State football without Jalen Hunt, Drew Beesley; Penix out for Indiana
GameDay Prediction: We've Reached Absolute Must-Win Territory For Indiana vs. Michigan State
Harrison scores 17 unanswered, defeats Bosse on game-winning field goal in the rain
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Live updates: Michigan State on the road again at Indiana
Brick & Mortar Retailers Are Reimagining the In-Person Luxury Experience
Top high school football performers in the Acadiana area in Week 7
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Louisiana trooper says firing is retaliation for speaking out on Black man's death after arrest
NBCNews - NBC News
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Carl Cavalier vowed to fight his potential termination amid his criticism of Louisiana State Police's handling of the 2019 death of Ronald Greene.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Some New Orleans candidates have money to burn for elections; others almost broke
Saints Bye Report: Special Teams
Port of New Orleans looks to snag business from backlogged competitors
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL