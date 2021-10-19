Louisville selects inspector general finalist to lead civilian review board overseeing police
Louisville selects inspector general finalist to lead civilian review board overseeing police
Kala Kachmar - Courier-Journal on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city's new police civilian review board have chosen an inspector general finalist to lead.
Read Full Story on courier-journal.com
