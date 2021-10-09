LSU lifts Tigers Stadium's COVID-19 protocols
LSU lifts Tigers Stadium's COVID-19 protocols
Richie Mills - WGNO
10/9/21
LSU will lift its COVID-19 entrance protocols for football games in Tiger Stadium, beginning with the Tigers’ October 16th game against Florida.
