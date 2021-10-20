LSUA releases Cenla Economic Dashboard for October
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Former PGA Tour player Casey Martin has right leg amputated
'He has a knack for the game': Rochester's Su squarely on USA Baseball's radar
Wake up early to see the great winter constellations
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
State leaders work towards dental health care equity
Rochester paraprofessionals are short-handed, exhausted
Rochester firefighter diagnosed with cancer reflects on career
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
RPS board talks superintendent evaluation, school’s progress in Tuesday’s meeting
State of the Arts: How are Southeast Minnesota artists, galleries preparing for winter?
State leaders work towards dental health care equity
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New coffee shop Bicycle Brothers to open in Rochester's 19th Ward neighborhood
Growing Rochester, MN Firm Breaks Into New Glass Recycling Market
Column: Married in 1939, 'we danced the rest of our lives'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
LSUA releases Cenla Economic Dashboard for October
Nathan Parish - KALB on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its October 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.
Read Full Story on kalb.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda
'Russian roulette with children': School board adopts parental choice despite warning
Alexandria woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL