LUCAS, lung cancer screening, to be held in Hamlin and Clarksburg
LUCAS, lung cancer screening, to be held in Hamlin and Clarksburg
Christian Meffert - 12WBOY
10/3/21
A mobile lung cancer screening unit called LUCAS will visit Lincoln and Harrison counties to offer low-dose computed tomography scans. LUCAS ( Lung Cancer Screening)
