Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska coast
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have a Mountain Home? Here's What You Need to Know About Winterizing
420 friendly hotels in Denver, Colorado
Fort Morgan Library & Museum events in full swing for fall season
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Prep Volleyball: Prairie showing great improvement from last season
420 friendly hotels in Denver, Colorado
Fort Morgan Library & Museum events in full swing for fall season
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
420 friendly hotels in Denver, Colorado
Fort Morgan Library & Museum events in full swing for fall season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska coast
Associated Press, The Detroit News - Detroit News
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska early Monday in what the Alaska Earthquake Center called an aftershock of a 8.2 quake from late July.
Read Full Story on detroitnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
2 Alaska state senators test positive for COVID-19
Auburn vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview
Confident Freshman RB: Arkansas' Rocket Sanders Impresses Teammates
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL