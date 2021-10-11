Maine concerned hunters aren't shooting enough deer
Maine concerned hunters aren't shooting enough deer
Associated Press - Boston.com
10/11/21
Maine is reviewing its deer permitting system because of concerns that hunters aren’t harvesting enough to adequately manage the population
