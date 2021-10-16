Maine's vaccine mandate for health care workers appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
Maine's vaccine mandate for health care workers appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
Steve Ericson - Portland Press Herald
10/16/21
The appeal was filed Friday, hours after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston denied a request to stop the mandate from going into effect.
Read Full Story on pressherald.com
