Man charged in massive sex-trafficking investigation enters plea deal, 4 years in prison
Man charged in massive sex-trafficking investigation enters plea deal, 4 years in prison
Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat - Tallahassee Democrat
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A Tallahassee man charged as part of a massive sex-trafficking investigation entered into a plea deal with prosecutors.
Read Full Story on tallahassee.com
