Man in critical condition after shooting outside Scottsdale restaurant; suspect in custody
MacKenzie Brower - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/20/21
Damien Lawson faces attempted murder charges after shooting a man in a confrontation in Scottsdale. The man is in life-threatening condition.
