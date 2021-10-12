Marblehead Community Center renamed for Gene and Judy Jacobi
Marblehead Community Center renamed for Gene and Judy Jacobi
Chris Stevens - Wicked Local
10/12/21
shares
Judy & Gene Jacobi known for their devotion to service and the town now have a brick and mortar memorial in their honor.
Read Full Story on wickedlocal.com
