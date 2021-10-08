Mariah Reading Art: Turning Trash Into Treasure
Mariah Reading Art: Turning Trash Into Treasure
Staff Post - GearJunkie
10/8/21
Born and raised in Bangor, Maine, Mariah Reading collects discarded material and turns it into beautiful landscape art.
Read Full Story on gearjunkie.com
