All personnel at the Naval Support Activity Bethesda facility were ordered to shelter in place after an anonymous phone call said there was a bomb.

On Wednesday morning, a U.S. Navy facility in Maryland was put under lockdown following a bomb threat. It has now been given the "all clear" after being locked down for several hours. The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is housed at the site and is used by presidents and other senior government officials.

Around 8:45 a.m. (ET) this morning, the Naval Support Activity Bethesda facility was ordered to shelter in place after receiving an anonymous phone call, which stated that there was a bomb at or near the site.

Around 1 p.m., the order was lifted and several gates at the facility were reopened.

Earlier, reports indicated that the base was investigating a potential active shooter, but later stated there were no indications of one.

*This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly. Refresh for updates!