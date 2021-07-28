Mobile vaccine clinics are also offering shots for eligible students, staff, and visitors.

With the Delta variant on the rise, Prince George's County is mandating masks in all public schools this fall.

On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status. Around half of qualifying students have received a vaccine so far, but officials remain firm on increasing vaccinations before lifting mask requirements.

Last month, Goldson told The Washington Post the school would continue enforcing CDC guidelines for the foreseeable future, particularly as younger students remain unable to get the vaccine.

“In an ideal world, vaccinations would also be available for students [under 12], but until that becomes a reality we still want to offer in-person instruction five days a week when we open in the fall," Goldson said.

This morning, I shared with #TeamPGCPS principals plans to continue our policy requiring masks for students, teachers & staff in schools and offices this fall. About half of eligible students have received a vaccine. I encourage families to take advantage of our summer clinics. https://t.co/QVQYdjNQjK — CEO Monica Goldson (@drmonicaceo) July 26, 2021

Prince George's County isn't the only place taking precautions as schools return to in-person learning. DC public schools will continue to enforce mask requirements, citing the American Academy of Pediatric's latest development urging schools to enforce face coverings for those over 2 years of age. Meanwhile, Maryland officials "strongly recommend" face masks but are allowing schools to make decisions at their own discretion. Prince George's County has the highest recorded number of cases at 86,404.

In addition, public schools countywide are hosting free vaccine clinics for students, teachers, or parents to receive a shot if they haven't already. Clinics will be open from 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 27

Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School | 12650 Brooke Lane, Upper Marlboro

Wednesday, July 28

Charles Herbert Flowers High School | 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road, Springdale

Thursday, July 29

Ernest E. Just Middle School | 1300 Campus Way N, Mitchelville

Laurel High School | 8000 Cherry Lane, Laurel

Friday, July 30

Bowie High School | 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie

High Point High School | 3601 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville

For more information, visit Prince George's County's website or on Twitter.

