Mass. Man Sentenced For Rhode Island PPP Fraud
Mass. Man Sentenced For Rhode Island PPP Fraud
Rachel Nunes - Patch
10/7/21
David Adler Staveley, the first person to be charged with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, will serve 56 months in prison.
