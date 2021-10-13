Massachusetts House redistricting plan maximizes majority-minority districts
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Missouri vs. North Texas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
A saint's footsteps, a monk's handiwork, a miraculous medal: 3 Catholic shrines with fascinating histories
Competition is on for fifth spot in Cardinals’ rotation
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
EXPLAINER: Rare automatic double ruling aids lucky Red Sox
Missouri's gasoline tax has gone up, but you could get it back with receipts
Missouri vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Missouri State proposes renovating Temple Hall, adding research laboratories
SEE IT: 3 cows escape slaughterhouse in Missouri for brief hour of freedom before capture by cops
Missouri couple makes Cole County history with first hemp crop
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Missouri transfer Mark Smith emerges as an early leader for Kansas State basketball team
Planned Parenthood wants Biden administration’s help in blocking Missouri’s new abortion rule
Missouri State proposes renovating Temple Hall, adding research laboratories
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
University of Missouri horticulturist on fall colors: 'We just wait and see ... like Christmas'
What we learned after rewatching Missouri State football's upset against Youngstown State
Missouri State celebrates homecoming this week with slew of in-person events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Massachusetts House redistricting plan maximizes majority-minority districts
Matt Murphy - Wicked Local
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
In an increasingly diverse state, House leaders presented a map on Tuesday with new boundaries for all 160 House districts.
Read Full Story on wickedlocal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Include an Apocalypse, Famine, and Asteroids
Dunkin's Brewed Up a Frightful New Beverage for Halloween
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Chocolatey Cereal
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL