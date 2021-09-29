Massachusetts town charges local cannabis companies $866,000 for "policing"
All
.
Massachusetts town charges local cannabis companies $866,000 for "policing"
Janessa Bailey - Leafly
9/29/21
There's no evidence that cannabis companies negatively impact their communities. So why are they paying massive impact fees?
Read Full Story on leafly.com
