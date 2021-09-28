Maui man with 77 prior arrests behind bars again for reckless driving, DUI
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Suns' Chris Paul Pays for 500 Aces vs. Mercury Game 3 Playoff Tickets
Agora Lending Review 2021: Fully Digital Loan Process Except the Rate Quote and Fees
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
UCLA gets thumped while LSU, Fresno State lose; Bruins are mediocre
ASU Football: Sun Devils cement themselves as Pac-12 South frontrunners after UCLA win
ASU defense challenged and holds late to stave off UCLA
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
UCLA gets thumped while LSU, Fresno State lose; Bruins are mediocre
ASU Football: Sun Devils cement themselves as Pac-12 South frontrunners after UCLA win
Live game updates: ASU vs. No. 20 UCLA
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
UCLA gets thumped while LSU, Fresno State lose; Bruins are mediocre
Duck Off: Cardinal shock No. 3 Oregon
James Conner up for the challenge of college teammate Aaron Donald
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Maui man with 77 prior arrests behind bars again for reckless driving, DUI
HNN Staff - Honolulu KHNL on MSN.com
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
"The fact that no one has been killed yet by Mr. Ruggiero is nothing short of a miracle,” MPD Traffic Commander Lt. Hankins said.
Read Full Story on hawaiinewsnow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Green Calls For Quicker End To Hawaii Covid-19 Restrictions
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Some relief health care workers prepare to leave Hawaii, but not all hospitals are out of the woods yet
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL