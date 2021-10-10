Medical marijuana grower widens operation to north Louisiana
Medical marijuana grower widens operation to north Louisiana
10/10/21
Louisiana’s largest medical marijuana producer is adding a new growing operation in a Ruston warehouse to ready for the expansion of cannabis products in January.
Read Full Story on wbrz.com
