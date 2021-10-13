Meet Ohio's Only Black Woman With Licenses To Cultivate, Dispense, and Sell Cannabis
Meet Ohio's Only Black Woman With Licenses To Cultivate, Dispense, and Sell Cannabis
Alexa Imani Spencer - YAHOO!Finance
10/13/21
This Black woman in the only one in Ohio to hold a cultivation license, a dispensary license, and a processing license.
