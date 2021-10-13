Meridian-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Elko comes back to stun Fallon, 32-19
Mountain lions, snakes, black bears, oh my!: Nevada's deadliest animals will surprise you
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Elko comes back to stun Fallon, 32-19
Gurr to run for Assembly district in northeastern Nevada
First Nevada Cannabis Dispensary Approved at Border of Idaho
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Western Exploration and Crystal Peak Minerals Announce Closing of Previously-Announced $6 Million Subscription Receipt Financing
Elko comes back to stun Fallon, 32-19
P2 Gold Intersects 1.41 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 85.71 meters at Gabbs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Roundup: Lady Wave splits in volleyball, soccer; cross country runners place in top 10
Happy 147th birthday, University of Nevada! Classes began Oct. 12, 1874 — in Elko
Convention center receives grant funding
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Meridian-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Meridian area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pande
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'So many black women have never used a tampon before,' | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma Mississippi
Former Mississippi Braves playing huge role for Atlanta, but it begins with Brian Snitker, AKA 'Snit'
Favre, employee owe Mississippi $828K, state auditor says
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL