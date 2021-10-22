Merrimack Housing Market Still Hot
Merrimack Housing Market Still Hot
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 53 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 03054 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
