Mesa police fatally shoot man at Tempe apartment complex
Mesa police fatally shoot man at Tempe apartment complex
Haleigh Kochanski - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
9/30/21
Stephen Phil Franco, 37, was shot during an altercation with Mesa police and SWAT at an apartment complex in Tempe.
