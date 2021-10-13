Michigan distillery, Detroit Lions partner to release 'Honolulu Blue' canned cocktail
Michigan distillery, Detroit Lions partner to release 'Honolulu Blue' canned cocktail
Brandon Champion |
[email protected]
- MLive
10/13/21
The blue raspberry lemonade and vodka-based cocktail pays tribute to the history of the NFL franchise both in name and with its iconic blue color.
Read Full Story on mlive.com
