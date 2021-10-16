Michigan State football without Jalen Hunt, Drew Beesley; Penix out for Indiana
All
.
Michigan State football without Jalen Hunt, Drew Beesley; Penix out for Indiana
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press - Detroit Free Press
10/16/21
Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III is dressed vs. Indiana after tweaking his ankle in last week's 31-13 win at Rutgers.
Read Full Story on freep.com
