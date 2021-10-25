Middlesex Water Says Edison-Metuchen Water Supply Has High PFOA
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Middlesex Water Says Edison-Metuchen Water Supply Has High PFOA
Sarah Salvadore - Patch
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The company said they found high levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid in groundwater samples from the treatment plant in South Plainfield.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'US Student Loans Cost the Government over $60B More to Service Than They Bring in a Year'
Billionaire tax takes shape as Joe Biden pushes for budget deal
Long Island serial murders: Families of victims renew calls for justice in decade-old cold case
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL