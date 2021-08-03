Free entry passes are available all August for active duty, veterans, and National Guard.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sharing its gratitude to United States military members by offering free admission to all state parks in August. This freebie deal is for active-duty military, veterans, and the National Guard.

The passes became available on August 1.

This extends to military members and veterans, resident and non-resident alike. All you have to do to pick up a free August Military Pass at any state park or CPW office is show proof of service.

Please note that this free pass is just for Colorado state parks, but other park fees—camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses—remain in effect. Also, the free August Military Pass is not valid for accessing any state wildlife areas.

In addition to the free entry passes, CPW has a ton of great military benefits for active duty, veterans, and disabled veterans, including free admission on Veterans Day and more. You can learn more about CPW's military benefits here.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

You May Also Like:

Free-Admission Days Are Back for Denver Zoo and Museums in 2021