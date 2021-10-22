Minnesota wakes up Friday to frost and freeze conditions
Minnesota wakes up Friday to frost and freeze conditions
Nicole Mitchell - MPR News
10/22/21
Much of Minnesota is beginning the day Friday with the coldest morning so far this season and temperatures warm little from that chilly start.
Read Full Story on mprnews.org
