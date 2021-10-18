Mississippi Power announces broadband partnership with East Mississippi Connect
Mississippi Power announces broadband partnership with East Mississippi Connect
DeAngelo Vaxter - WJTV
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Mississippi Power and East Mississippi Connect have reached an agreement to expand rural broadband access in underserved areas of Lauderdale and Kemper counties.
Read Full Story on wjtv.com
